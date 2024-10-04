Türkiye’s new goals as we enter the new legislative year

Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu

As Türkiye enters the 28th term and 3rd legislative year of its Grand National Assembly, the country’s immediate agenda starts to take shape in light of the parliament’s new priorities and goals. In his recent speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered significant messages regarding both Türkiye’s domestic and global political landscape. These messages highlight that our parliament is stepping into a period of increased responsibility. As always, our Great Assembly will continue to be a beacon of hope not only for our nation but for a wider region, playing a key role in global peace and justice efforts.

One of the most critical topics of the new legislative year is the need to replace the current constitution, which carries many inadequacies. The constitution, created after the 1980 military coup, has become an obstacle to Türkiye’s democratization process and the country’s societal potential. A more libertarian, inclusive, and reconciliatory constitution has become inevitable. President Erdoğan’s remarks on the need for a new constitution point to essential steps that must be taken for Türkiye’s future. The current constitution still bears the marks of past guardianship regimes and does not fully embrace the people. It not only fails to reflect the true will of the nation but also serves as a barrier to governance based on societal consensus. It is evident that a new constitution, one that reflects the people’s will and aligns with modern realities, is among our primary needs. Therefore, this issue goes beyond a simple constitutional amendment; it signifies the beginning of a shift in mindset. Türkiye must break free from the restrictive molds of the past and stride confidently into the future.

The new constitution needs to be a document that expands individuals’ fundamental rights and freedoms, reinforces social peace, and unites different groups on common ground. This is why the culture of compromise and cooperation is so important. The new constitution, which will be prepared with the contributions of all social groups and political parties, will further strengthen the bonds that unite our nation. This new legislative year presents a historic opportunity to achieve this great leap forward and a step befitting the “Century of Türkiye.”

Additionally, this new legislative year will be a period when our parliament will take much more initiative on the issue of Palestine and Gaza. The massacre Israel continues to carry out in Gaza is not just an attack on the Palestinian people, but an assault on the dignity of all humanity. Therefore, Türkiye will not remain silent, even if it stands alone during this process. The cries of the innocent people in Gaza are not being heard on the international stage. Western countries and the international community are not reacting adequately to this injustice. It is blatantly clear that Israel’s aggressive policies are a genocide aimed at eradicating the Palestinian people, and the silence of the international community is unacceptable. Türkiye’s steadfast stance on this matter is a moral, conscientious, and legal obligation.

Additionally, Türkiye is determined to maintain its leadership in ensuring global and regional peace and protecting human rights. We will continue to raise awareness on the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the rightful cause of the Palestinian people on the international stage. As President Erdoğan expressed, Türkiye’s efforts will go down in history as a fight to defend human dignity, and the 3rd legislative year of the 28th term will mark a period when Türkiye continues its struggle for human rights and peace on an international scale.

One of the most critical agendas in this new legislative term is achieving sustainable growth in the economy. The steps to be taken to strengthen economic growth and financial stability are of great importance. Especially the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves reaching record levels in the history of the Republic demonstrates the strengthening of Türkiye’s financial structure and economic stability. Our parliament will continue to do its part to ensure the sustainability of economic development in every area.

It is not only the increase in reserves, but also the initiation of a broad-based development process for the economy and the improvement of the public’s welfare that will be the primary focus. Economic growth will connect directly with societal welfare, which means that our people will benefit directly from these economic gains. Social policies and reforms aimed at enhancing prosperity will be implemented as necessary throughout the process. As a result, tangible improvements will start to be felt. In the new legislative year, the main focus of economic management will be on combating inflation, increasing employment, and preserving citizens’ purchasing power.

On the other hand, with the new legislative year, the process of justice and social reforms, addressing every segment of society, also begins. As our President stated, “Strengthening the justice system not only ensures the rule of law but also reinforces the long-term strength of the state and the people’s trust in the government.” In this process, our parliament will work on structural changes that will meet society’s demands for justice, guaranteeing both the welfare and security of the people and taking important steps to further strengthen the bond between the state and the nation.

In conclusion, as we enter the new legislative year, Türkiye’s agenda is shaped by great goals and opportunities. This period will be a crucial turning point both for accelerating Türkiye’s internal reforms and for taking a stronger position on the world stage. Especially with the new constitutional efforts, the creation of a more libertarian and inclusive structure will strengthen the democratic future of our country. Economic and justice reforms will also hold much greater significance for the welfare of our people and the survival of the state. As is well known, the strengthening of justice is one of the most fundamental pillars of the state’s existence. Every step taken in this process will reinforce our nation’s peace and social order. In this new legislative year, where Türkiye prioritizes the welfare, justice, and security of its people, the country will not only preserve its achievements of the past but will continue its determined march towards a stronger future. On this occasion, I wish the 28th Term 3rd Legislative Year of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to be beneficial to our parliament, our country, and our noble nation, and I hope it will be a period in which golden works for the future of Türkiye are realized.

*Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu is a Member of Turkish Parliament and a Member of NATO Parliamentary Assembly.