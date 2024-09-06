Türkiye’s intel chief visits Libya amid internal tension

ANKARA

Türkiye’s chief of intelligence has paid a visit to Libya to hold talks with senior Libyan officials amid ongoing tension between the eastern and western administrations over the export of oil.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın went to Tripoli on Sept. 5, where he had talks with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah whose government is recognized by the United Nations. He also met deputies of the Presidential Council Abdullah Lafi and Musa Koni as well as some ministers and senior security and intelligence officials.

Sources informed that Kalın has raised current political and military developments during his meetings. He reiterated Türkiye’s stance regarding Libya’s stability and unity and underlined Türkiye’s wish that the conflict in the country should be resolved through conciliation and that deconflict endures.

Kalın and Dbeibah have evaluated the current state of bilateral ties, especially the issues of mutual interest. They have also discussed the situation in Gaza and underlined the need for increasing political and security cooperation and acting together for the protection of civilians.

Kalın’s visit to Libya comes as the divided country’s eastern and western administrations are in a fresh spat. Led by General Khalifa Haftar, the Benghazi administration has suspended all oil activities after accusing the Tripoli government of blocking the activities of the country’s central bank.

The central bank governor has reportedly fled Libya. His whereabouts are not known.

Türkiye has been politically and militarily backing the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli. Its troops in Libya are training the Libyan security forces and providing technical support.