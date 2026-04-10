Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s industrial production, which declined by 1.9 percent in the previous month, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 10.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, seven recorded annual increases, while five saw declines.

The high-technology index surged 30.6 percent year-on-year in February, while the capital goods index rose 12.8 percent and medium-high technology production increased 6.9 percent.

In contrast, the durable consumer goods index fell 13.8 percent annually, and low-technology production declined 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production increased 2.6 percent in February, which followed a 2.9 percent contraction recorded in January.

Nine of the 12 sub-sectors posted monthly gains, while three recorded declines.

Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology production rose 6.5 percent, capital goods output increased 6.4 percent and manufacturing production gained 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas and steam index dropped 3.6 percent month-on-month, while energy production declined 3.5 percent.