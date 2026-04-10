Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production, which declined by 1.9 percent in the previous month, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 10.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, seven recorded annual increases, while five saw declines.

The high-technology index surged 30.6 percent year-on-year in February, while the capital goods index rose 12.8 percent and medium-high technology production increased 6.9 percent.

In contrast, the durable consumer goods index fell 13.8 percent annually, and low-technology production declined 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production increased 2.6 percent in February, which followed a 2.9 percent contraction recorded in January.

Nine of the 12 sub-sectors posted monthly gains, while three recorded declines.

Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology production rose 6.5 percent, capital goods output increased 6.4 percent and manufacturing production gained 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas and steam index dropped 3.6 percent month-on-month, while energy production declined 3.5 percent.

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