Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.9 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.9 percent year-on-year in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.9 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye’s industrial production fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in August, with manufacturing output declining despite gains in mining and energy production, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data released on Oct. 9.

That came on top of a 0.2 percent year-on-year contraction in industrial output recorded in the previous month.

Manufacturing production decreased 2.5 percent compared with August 2025, while mining and quarrying output rose 1.7 percent.

Production in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector increased 1.3 percent over the same period.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production declined 1 percent in August, after falling 0.9 percent month-on-month in July.

Manufacturing output fell 1.6 percent from July, while mining and quarrying production increased 4.1 percent.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector posted a monthly increase of 3.3 percent.

Industrial production,

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