Türkiye’s greenhouse gas emissions rise by 6.9 pct in 2023: TÜİK

ANKARA
The country’s total greenhouse gas emissions increased by 6.9 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching 598.9 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 26.

Energy-related emissions accounted for the largest share at 73.8 percent of total emissions during the 12-month period, the figures released by the official institute revealed.

This was followed by agriculture at 12 percent, industrial processes and product use at 11.8 percent and waste management at 2.3 percent.

When each category is looked at independently, energy sector emissions also surged by 10.3 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 442.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

In contrast, emissions from industrial processes and product use declined by 1.4 percent to 70.9 million tons during the same period. Agricultural sector emissions saw a slight increase of 0.3 percent, reaching 71.8 million tons, while emissions from waste management dropped by 12.2 percent to 14.1 million tons.

Per capita greenhouse gas emissions rose from 4.1 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 1990 to 6.6 tons in 2022 and further to 7 tons in 2023, indicating a steady surge over the years.

Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians
