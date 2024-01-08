Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

Ayşe Çebi, who has become Türkiye's first national female karting driver, is kicking up the dust on the tracks, participating in 20 domestic and international races last year.

Çebi, a 15-year-old high school student, started karting as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. She discovered her potential when she sat behind the wheel of her small racing car and took to the track for the first time.

In 2021, when she participated in the races for the first time, she ranked third in Türkiye in the Junior Category of the Turkish Karting Championship and became the champion in the women's category.

Çebi participated in four domestic and 16 international races last year. In her last race, in which she competed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, she ranked fifth in the general classification of the Senior Category and first in the women's classification.

Participating in the most prestigious races and organizations of the world such as WSK and IAME Italy, Çebi was invited to the OKN World Cup for her outstanding performance, where all 32 drivers she will compete with from around the world are men.

Çebi shared the challenges of being a female karting racer and said, "Other drivers know that you are a woman and can push hard to avoid being overtaken. Of course, this pushes me to go beyond my limits and take more risks."

Contrary to popular belief, in karting, women and men mostly do not compete separately. "Everything is personalized in professional karting because in these races, everyone has to be of equal weight. Additional weights are added to my vehicle to equalize my weight with the male competitors," Çebi shared.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission
LATEST NEWS

  1. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  2. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  3. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  4. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

  5. China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

    China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain
Recommended
‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province

‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province
Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony

Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony
Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices

Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices
Istanbuls Bebek among worlds coolest neighborhoods

Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods
Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse

Trial begins over deadly Isias Hotel collapse
Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service

Motorcycle couriers risking lives for fast service
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.