Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

ANKARA
Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21

The country's liabilities against non-residents were at $657.2 billion, down 1.5 percent compared to February last year, the bank said.

Türkiye’s net international investment position (NIIP) — assets minus liabilities — was at minus $279 billion, down $9.7 billion.

Reserve asset items were at $165.4 billion, up 6.6 percent compared to the previous year.

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were at $72.6 billion, rising 2 percent, while other investments totaled $136.2 billion, down 0.5 percent.

Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks held abroad were at $39 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.4 percent.

"Among the sub-items under liabilities, Turkish Lira deposits of resident banks held abroad recorded $23.1 billion by decreasing 7.1 percent," the bank noted.

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $169.6 billion by the end of February, falling 6.7 percent.

Portfolio investments jumped 3.2 percent to $128.3 billion, while other investments under liabilities rose 1.1 percent to reach $359.3 billion in the same period.

