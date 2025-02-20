Türkiye’s external assets hit $366 billion in December

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $366.2 billion as of the end of December, indicating an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, the Central Bank said on Feb. 20.

Liabilities against non-residents recorded $660.9 billion, indicating a decrease of 1.3 percent.

Accordingly, the net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, recorded minus $294.7 billion, indicating $13.3 billion decrease in the same period, said the bank.

With regards to sub-items under assets, direct investments were $71.2 billion, marking an increase of 3.5 percent, other investment recorded $135.9 billion indicating a decrease of 0.6 percent and reserve assets item amounted to $155.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent.

FX and Turkish Lira deposits of resident banks held abroad fell by 4.4 percent to $47.7 billion, said the bank.

Under liabilities, the direct investment item posted $181.8 billion by the end of December 2024, indicating a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, as a result of the increase in the foreign exchange rates and BIST value drops despite the increase in the BIST 100 index value.

Portfolio investment increased by 1.8 percent to $124.4 billion, the Central Bank said.

