Türkiye’s exports to Italy surge amid stronger bilateral ties

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports to Italy rose 7.5 percent to $5.3 billion in the first five months of 2025, defying global trade uncertainties, as deepening ties between the two nations bolster economic cooperation, officials and industry leaders have said.

According to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s exports to Italy in May alone climbed 8 percent year-on-year to $1.1 billion, accounting for 4.8 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. The country’s overall exports grew 3.5 percent to $110.9 billion in January-May, with May exports up 2.7 percent to $834.1 million.

The automotive sector led exports to Italy, reaching $1.3 billion, followed by chemical products at $777 million, ferrous and non-ferrous metals at $472.5 million, steel at $456.1 million, and textiles at $327 million. Chemical products surged 14.6 percent and metals 37.4 percent, though auto exports fell 5.6 percent and textiles dipped 1.8 percent.

Istanbul was the top exporting hub to Italy with $1.8 billion, followed by Kocaeli ($727.4 million), Bursa ($514.6 million), Izmir ($327.2 million), and Ankara ($208.2 million), TIM data showed.

Stefano Kaslowski, president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Türkiye (CCIIST), told Anadolu Agency that the figures reflect a “structural transformation” in trade relations.

“This is not just numerical growth but a testament to the strength and potential of our ties,” he said.

Kaslowski noted that over 1,500 Italian firms have invested in Türkiye, with bilateral trade reaching $28 billion in 2023 and projected to hit $40 billion in coming years.

He credited the export rise to improved quality standards, tailored products for Italy, and enhanced logistics. Italy’s machinery, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors, alongside its green and digital transformation, offer opportunities for Turkish investors, while Türkiye’s young workforce and strategic location attract Italian firms, Kaslowski added.

The CCIIST recently hosted an event to optimize customs operations and reduce trade costs, Kaslowski said. If the current trend holds, exports to Italy could reach $12-13 billion by year-end, with the chamber pushing for high-value, tech-driven, and sustainable trade through joint R&D and support for young entrepreneurs.

The momentum of ties was highlighted at the fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit in Rome on April 29, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met.

Erdoğan said at the summit that the two countries’ cooperation in the defense field has made significant progress, as they become strong allies.