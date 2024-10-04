Türkiye's electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman

ISTANBUL

Fuat Tosyalı has been elected as the new head of Türkiye's electric vehicle producer, Togg.

Tosyalı, who is also head of the Turkish conglomerate, Tosyalı Holding, replaces Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who was at the helm of the company since 2018, according to a statement from Togg.

Hisarcıklıoğlu heads the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

A new board of governors was seated on Sept. 24 and at their first meeting elected Tosyalı.

"Our goal with Togg is to move the success we have achieved in our country to global markets with our exports that will start in 2025, and to become a global technology brand as we set out to do," Tosyalı said after he was elected.

Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, who is head of another Turkish conglomerate, Zorlu Holding, was named deputy chairman.

Togg, which was established in 2018, came up with the cooperation, Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding and TOBB.

Togg, introduced its first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019, the T10X.

The company started mass-producing the T10X model in 2022 and began deliveries to customers the following year.

Togg also introduced its T10F model on Oct. 3 at Türkiye's premier tech event, TEKNOFEST.

Togg is one of the best-selling electric vehicle brands in the first 9 months of 2024.

The company delivered 17,049 vehicles in January-September, well ahead of the U.S. carmaker Tesla’s 7,027.

In September alone, however, Tesla overtook Togg, selling 2,475 cars. Last month, Togg delivered 2,200 EVs.

EV sales in Türkiye rose 55.8 percent year-on-year in September to 60,838 units, accounting for 9 percent of the car market.