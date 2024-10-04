Türkiye's electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman

Türkiye's electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes electric car producer Togg replaces board chairman

Fuat Tosyalı has been elected as the new head of Türkiye's electric vehicle producer, Togg.

Tosyalı, who is also head of the Turkish conglomerate, Tosyalı Holding, replaces Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who was at the helm of the company since 2018, according to a statement from Togg.

Hisarcıklıoğlu heads the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

A new board of governors was seated on Sept. 24 and at their first meeting elected Tosyalı.

"Our goal with Togg is to move the success we have achieved in our country to global markets with our exports that will start in 2025, and to become a global technology brand as we set out to do," Tosyalı said after he was elected.

Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, who is head of another Turkish conglomerate, Zorlu Holding, was named deputy chairman.

Togg, which was established in 2018, came up with the cooperation, Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding and TOBB.

Togg, introduced its first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019, the T10X.

The company started mass-producing the T10X model in 2022 and began deliveries to customers the following year.

Togg also introduced its T10F model on Oct. 3 at Türkiye's premier tech event, TEKNOFEST.

Togg is one of the best-selling electric vehicle brands in the first 9 months of 2024.

The company delivered 17,049 vehicles in January-September, well ahead of the U.S. carmaker Tesla’s 7,027.

In September alone, however, Tesla overtook Togg, selling 2,475 cars. Last month, Togg delivered 2,200 EVs.

EV sales in Türkiye rose 55.8 percent year-on-year in September to 60,838 units, accounting for 9 percent of the car market.

Electric Car, board chairman,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China

EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China
US dockworkers to head back to work after tentative deal

US dockworkers to head back to work after tentative deal
AI bubble or revolution OpenAIs big payday fuels debate

AI bubble or 'revolution'? OpenAI's big payday fuels debate
UK announces $29 billion for carbon capture projects

UK announces $29 billion for carbon capture projects
Turkish Airlines to become one of top 4 airlines in 10 years

Turkish Airlines to become one of top 4 airlines in 10 years
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿