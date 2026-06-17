Türkiye’s construction production rises 2 percent in April

Türkiye’s construction production rises 2 percent in April

ANKARA
Türkiye’s construction production rises 2 percent in April

The construction production index in Türkiye increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in April, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 27.

Breakdowns by subsector showed mixed performance. The construction of buildings index remained unchanged compared with the same month of the previous year, while the civil engineering index rose by 12.3 percent and the specialized construction activities index increased by 2.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the construction production index edged up by 0.7 percent. Within the subsectors, the construction of buildings index increased by 0.9 percent and the civil engineering index rose by 1.4 percent, while the specialized construction activities index declined by 0.5 percent compared with the previous month.

Construction spending in Türkiye surged by 44 percent in 2025 from a year earlier, reaching 9.09 trillion Turkish liras (approximately $197 billion), according to a recent report by the Turkish Construction Material Producers Association (İMSAD).

The report noted that the construction sector outpaced the overall growth of the Turkish economy, expanding by 10.8 percent in 2025. This performance positioned the sector as one of the key contributors to gross domestic product (GDP), which grew by 3.6 percent over the same period.

It also highlighted that project-based investments, mandatory expenditures, post-earthquake reconstruction efforts and urban transformation projects provided significant support to the sector.

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