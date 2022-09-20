Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan

Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan

An agreement has been reached to exchange 200 hostages in the Russia-Ukraine war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 19, noting his impression was that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to end this conflict as soon as possible.

“In Uzbekistan, I got together with President Putin and had extensive discussions with him. I realized that he is trying to end this [war] as soon as possible. Because the way things are going right now is quite problematic,” Erdoğan said in an interview with the U.S. TV show PBS NewsHour.

“At this point, for example, an agreement was reached on the exchange of 200 hostages. This is a good development. Because with these hostages, a significant step will be taken forward. Currently, colleagues are managing its technical dimension. With this, we will have achieved a good development,” he added.

Stating that if peace between Russia and Ukraine is to be achieved, the return of the lands is of great importance, Erdogan said, “ This is what is expected. This is what is wanted. There are steps taken by Mr. Guterres in this regard. There are steps we have taken. Providing return [of lands] really makes our work easier.”

Asked about his statement that Türkiye might join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and if he wanted the country to be a part of the east or a part of the west, Erdoğan said, “I have to say this very clearly, we are part of the world, neither east nor west… For us, a large part of our country geographically belongs to the east. The part that belongs to the west is separate.”

But the European Union has stalled Türkiye’s accession process for a long time, he recalled.

“There is no other country in the European Union that is in our situation. They still keep stalling. However, we are a NATO country. Even though we are a NATO country, even NATO countries stall us off in the European Union process,” he stated.

Türkiye is among the top five with the support provided within NATO, Erdoğan emphasized. “It is undoubtedly very meaningful for us that Türkiye, which has such a strong position, is kept aside with such distraction tactics. Inevitably, we may be in a situation of entering into different pursuits,” he added.

Elaborating on the bilateral ties between Türkiye and the United States, the president said the cooperation of two NATO allies in the defense industry was not at the desired level.

“For example, we have the outstanding issue of F-16s. We have procured F-16s from the United States. But instead, certain political decisions are being made, resulting in the imposition of sanctions upon Türkiye. This is not very becoming of two friendly countries such as the U.S. and Türkiye.”

Erdoğan said they had spoken to the Republicans and had received their support. “If we can’t get the results out of the United States about the F-16s, what are we going to do? Of course, we’re going to take care of ourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a series of high-level meetings in New York, where he is paying a visit to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

He met Ronald S. Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), representatives of the umbrella organizations of the American Jewish community, along with Mohammad Younes Menfi, the head of Libya’s High Council of State, Rashad al-Alimi, the chair of Yemen’s presidential council, and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

TURKEY, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

    Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

  2. Immersive digital art show continues in New York

    Immersive digital art show continues in New York

  3. Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

    Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

  4. Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

    Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

  5. Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan

    Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan
Recommended
Israel appoints ambassador to Ankara after 4 year hiatus

Israel appoints ambassador to Ankara after 4 year hiatus
Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media
Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP

Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP
Six more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

Six more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine: Ankara
Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
WORLD Baltic states close borders to Russians

Baltic states close borders to Russians

The three Baltic states neighbouring Russia closed their borders yesterday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Türkiye's new generation technology company Cerebrum Tech has opened its own Web3, R&D and Innovation Center in Bilkent Cyberpark on Sept. 16. 
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.