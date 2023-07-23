Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

ISTANBUL
Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Ankara is diligently working to maintain the grain corridor to avert a potential global food crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized, making an appeal for Russia to rejoin the discussions.

"We, as Türkiye, frankly believe Russia should be brought back to the table. Other solutions are likely to be forced solutions that will jeopardize security," Fidan stated during a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, on July 21, highlighting the significance of finding a mutually agreeable resolution.

The grain deal, which facilitated the export of 33 million tons of grain to world markets, faced a setback when Russia withdrew from the agreement on July 17, citing unfulfilled obligations by Moscow's counterparts.

The United Nations and Türkiye have been actively seeking to revive the agreement, with the Ukrainian side also exploring alternative options, Fidan informed.

During his meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Fidan discussed the reasons behind Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal and the possible avenues for reconciliation. "We are working on this so that Russia comes back to the table and its demands are met, and all parties come out of this as winners. I hope this crisis will be resolved as soon as possible," Fidan asserted. 

The Turkish top diplomat underscored the critical importance of the grain deal in maintaining global food security and preventing fluctuations in food prices that could adversely affect economies worldwide, emphasizing that the issue could exacerbate hunger in countries already facing nutritional challenges.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said his recent discussions with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg involved exploring ways to "unblock" the grain corridor. Ukraine had previously suggested continuing the process without Russia's involvement.

In addition, Fidan also discussed regional and global developments during his meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, expressing Türkiye's opposition to unilateral sanctions and foreign interventions against Venezuela.

Türkiye reaffirmed its support for the dialogue process between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, reiterating its readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the issue, Fidan said.

diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

    Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

  2. Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

    Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

  3. Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

    Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

  4. Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

    Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

  5. Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

    Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Algerian President Tebboune

Erdoğan meets Algerian President Tebboune

West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden
Israels Netanyahu to visit Türkiye days after Palestinian leader

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Türkiye days after Palestinian leader
Russia leaves Istanbul-based grain deal center

Russia leaves Istanbul-based grain deal center
Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodians voted Sunday in an election that long-time leader Hun Sen is all but guaranteed to win as he looks to secure his legacy by handing the reins to his eldest son.

ECONOMY Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon has said it will invest $120 million to build a satellite construction facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, as part of its plans to launch a space internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.