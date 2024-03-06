Türkiye will urge US to stop its support to YPG

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will once again call on the United States to stop its political and military support to the YPG, a terror group based in northern Syria, during his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the Strategic Mechanism meetings.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan’s travel to Washington, where the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism will convene on March 7 and 8.

“During the visit, the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism meeting will be held. Minister Fidan will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments,” the statement read.

In Washington, Fidan will meet National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and some members of the U.S. Senate. He will also attend meetings in some think tanks.

“Minister Fidan will convey Türkiye’s expectations regarding the fight against the PKK/YPG and the FETÖ,” diplomatic sources said. The U.S. has been partnering with the YPG in the fight against the ISIL terrorist organization despite Ankara’s objections. Türkiye has long been calling on the U.S. to give an end to this support.

Other issues on the agenda will be cooperation in the defense industry, proceeding with the sale of 40 new F-16s in a healthy manner, the conclusion of the procedures concerning Türkiye’s departure from the F-35 joint fighter program and Türkiye’s demand of lifting the sanctions imposed on it due to its deployment of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

Fidan will also emphasize that all sorts of restrictions on arms sales among the NATO allies should be lifted in line with the decisions taken at the alliance summit in Vilnius in July 2023. “This is of great importance for the security of the NATO’s southern flank,” the sources stated.

Increasing bilateral trade volume to $100 billion and improving economic cooperation in various fields will also be discussed during the talks. Fidan and Blinken will also talk about endorsing the continuation of energy cooperation as Türkiye is the biggest LNG supplier from the U.S.

The Strategic Mechanism will also review the regional developments and other geopolitical issues, including Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Fidan will reiterate the need for a permanent ceasefire and the mobilization of the international community for a two-state solution in line with international parameters.

On the Russian occupation of Ukraine, the two officials will evaluate efforts for the resumption of grain initiative and maritime security in the Black Sea.

The positive spirit between Türkiye and Greece, the developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Syria, Yemen and Libya will also be on the agenda during the talks.