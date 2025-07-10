Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

VIENNA
Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, adding that Türkiye has established a direct connection between its natural gas network and Syria’s infrastructure.

Speaking at OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, gas to be supplied to Syria will be used in electricity generation, he added.

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR might also join this initiative, said the minister.

In his remarks in May, Bayraktar said Türkiye plans to deliver 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day to Syria.

The natural gas, projected to reach 2 billion cubic meters annually, will generate electricity in Syria, he added.

At the Vienna event, Bayraktar also emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to both national and regional energy security.

He outlined efforts to enhance connections with neighboring markets through expanded oil and gas pipeline infrastructure.

He further stated that Türkiye is working to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) intake capabilities, aiming to extend its reach into the European market through upgraded infrastructure.

Türkiye has an ambitious renewable energy program, aiming to quadruple its solar and wind energy capacity over the next decade to reach 120 gigawatts by 2035, Bayraktar also noted.

Bayraktar highlighted that Türkiye has a comprehensive and long-term oil and gas strategy, recalling the historic discovery of a natural gas reserve in the Black Sea in 2020 and the swift transition to production.

He noted that currently 4 million households in Türkiye are supplied with gas from this field and emphasized plans to double that number next year.

