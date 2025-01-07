Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli

ANKARA

Türkiye will reinforce its unity and stability by resolving the terror problem, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, underlining that the terrorists should have no place in neighboring Syria either.

“The gates of peace, welfare, comfort and stability for the Turkish people have been opened wide. Our new century will be reinforced through resolving terrorism and ending violence,” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli told his parliamentary group on Jan. 7.

Bahçeli referred to an ongoing process that involves talks between the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and other political parties for ending PKK terrorism in Türkiye.

The DEM Party has also visited the jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan who is expected to issue a call on the terror group to lay down arms.

“Chronic problems will be resolved [as a result of the process],” Bahçeli said, urging those who are trying to spoil the process. “We have no other option than being Türkiye all together.”

On the recent developments in Syria, Bahçeli urged that there is an international plot staged by imperialist powers that involves YPG in the pretext of fighting the ISIL terror organization.

“When you look at the bigger picture you see that an imperialist plot is targeting Türkiye. Peace and stability of Syria are red lines for Türkiye. Same is valid for Iraq as well,” Bahçeli stated.

“We don’t want separatist terrorists in Türkiye or beyond our borders,” he recalled.