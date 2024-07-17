Erdoğan: Türkiye cannot be 'squeezed' into West, East blocs

ANKARA
Türkiye cannot be "squeezed" into either a Western or an Eastern alliance, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 16.

"We neither turn our back on the East for the West nor do we neglect the West for the East," Erdoğan said in a press statement following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye's establishment of new equations in foreign policy is "a need rather than a choice" amid heightened global tensions and an accelerated power struggle among great powers, he said.

"Türkiye is a country that cannot be squeezed into a single bloc due to its geographical, human, economic and historical ties," Erdoğan said.

"As important as it is for us to improve our relations with the Western world, it is equally important for us to strengthen our cooperation with other regions, from Asia to Africa and Latin America."

Referring to recent meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Erdoğan described them as "very fruitful."

The leaders met on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan earlier this month.

"We want to develop our cooperation with both countries in every field, from trade to tourism, from transportation to direct investments," Erdoğan said.

The SCO, established in 2001 by China and Russia, includes Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Among observer states and dialogue partners are Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Erdoğan later referenced a recent NATO summit in Washington, reiterating Türkiye's stance against the military alliance's cooperation with Israel until lasting peace is established in the Palestinian territories.

"As long as Israel's policy of massacre, occupation and genocide in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues, we will not change our position on this country," he stated.

"I reiterate that we, as Türkiye, are ready to undertake any role, including as a guarantor, to ensure peace and tranquility in our region."

Addressing domestic issues, Erdoğan acknowledged the high cost of living, saying that his government is "aware of the difficulties."

"Our aim is to permanently increase the welfare of our citizens without putting our economy into a vicious circle that will fuel inflation again," he remarked.

"We are taking great care not to fall into the mire of populism, which has cost Türkiye heavily in the past."

Erdoğan assured that the government is resolutely implementing a "stability and reform program." He said inflation has started to fall as of last month and expressed optimism that the process will accelerate further.

