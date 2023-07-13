Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror

VILNIUS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye’s calls for a stricter and tougher stance against terrorism at NATO’s critical leaders’ summit in Vilnius which has produced important decisions such as the appointment of a special counterterrorism coordinator.

“Fighting against mercilessly and without buts is our red line. We are expecting a clear stance against terror from all our allies. I have conveyed this message,” Erdoğan stressed during a press conference following two-day long NATO summit.

Stressing that terrorism is one of the top threats against the NATO and Türkiye has been fighting against multiple terror organizations in the past four decades, Erdoğan said recalling that thousands of Turkish citizens have been killed by the terrorists.

“Actually, the fact that some of our allies have established malign relationship with the YPG/PYD in northern Syria is giving damage on our allied cooperation. This is unexplainable and not reasonable,” Erdoğan said, referring to the United States which has been partnering with the group.

“It is really thoughtful to still talk about the need for fighting terrorism after all these pains,” Erdoğan stressed.

President Erdoğan welcomed the decision by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to appoint a special counterterrorism coordinator and the fact that alliance will revise its defensive plans against terrorism. “These are the decision that strengthen the commitment of our alliance in the fight against terror. Türkiye’s efforts have been effective to this end.”

Sweden will introduce a road map

On Sweden’s bid to join the NATO, Erdoğan recalled that he agreed with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on a seven article joint statement at a meeting on Monday.

“In line with the statement, Swedish authorities will submit a road map on the cooperation in the fight against terrorism. After they give this to us we will submit the accession protocol of Sweden to our parliament,” Erdoğan said. On a question, Erdoğan said this ratification will not be before Ocotber when the Turkish Parliament resumes its legislative activities.

“We hope that this process will be completed as soon as possible,” the president noted.

More hopeful on F-16s

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan had talks with a number of leaders, including United States President Joe Biden. Stressing that Biden assured him that his administration will do its best for the sale of the 40 F-16 jetfighters to Türkiye despite some hurdles at the Congress, Erdoğan said “My wish is that we will get a positive result. But I am more hopeful than ever.”

Some congressmen have long been against the sale of these warplanes due to ongoing tension between Türkiye and Greece.

On a question on ties with the European Union, Erdoğan said he discussed Türkiye’s stalled accession process, the modernization of customs union and visa liberalization with his EU counterparts, including EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I will dispatch my advisor to Brussels for talks on all these matters,” he said, referring to Çağatay Kılıç, his foreign policy advisor who will meet with EU officials in Brussels on July 13.

Ankara ready to mediate

On a question about the ongoing war betwee Ukraine and Russia, Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to mediate for ending the armed conflict if the two sides would call for it.

“If the sides agree on ours mediation, then we would welcome it. We have a potential to carrying it out,” he said, recalling Türkiye’s role in brokering the grain initiative.

“We are perhaps one of few leaders who can talk to both warrying sides,” he added.