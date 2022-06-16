Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will be one of the biggest rising stars in the 21st century thanks to its strong economic infrastructure and human capital, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, reiterating that his government will resolve all the problems Turkish citizens suffer from global economic fluctuations.

“We will continue to build the roads for a stronger and bigger Türkiye that we will leave to our sons. Whatever the dissident economists and academics say, Türkiye will be one of the biggest rising stars of the 21st century with its strong infrastructure, manufacturing forces and human capital,” Erdoğan said at a meeting with the heads of the provincial organizations of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on June 16.

Although there are problems in the economy, particularly because of soaring inflation and the increasing cost of life, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye has become one of the countries that were least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the pressure from the opposition, we have not stalled our economic activities and continued our production. Today’s export figures prove the accuracy of our economic policies. Last year, we exceeded $225 billion exports and from May last year to this year this figure hits $243 billion,” the president stated.

The intensification in production and exports also helped Türkiye’s employment figures, Erdoğan said, singling out Türkiye as one of the countries that have tackled the unemployment problem during this difficult period.

“Cost of life is a problem, and we feel it. But we must see how the world is passing through a turbulence,” the president said, suggesting that it will again be the AKP which will resolve all the problems of the people, including soaring inflation, as has been the case over the past 20 years.

Recalling that the country is heading toward the presidential and parliamentary election in June 2023, Erdoğan described the next polls “as another election that they have no choice but to win.”

“We will win these elections with our 23 million members. This is not a difficult task. We already have 11 million members. If each member brings another member then we will soon have 23 million members. That’s how we will win the elections even before the polls take place,” he suggested.