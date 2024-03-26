Türkiye welcomes UN's Gaza ceasefire resolution

Türkiye on Monday welcomes the U.N. Security Council’s passage of a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“We consider the U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza to be a positive step,” said ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli in a statement.

"We hope that Israel will comply with the requirements of this resolution without delay," Keçeli said.

“We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he concluded.

After more than five months of war, the U.N. Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the United States, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

Drawing applause in the normally staid Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable ceasefire" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized in their Oct. 7 attack that triggered the massive Israeli military campaign.

Israel's Gaza campaign has killed more than 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

