Türkiye welcomes Syria’s joining anti-ISIL coalition

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed Syria’s decision to join an anti-ISIL coalition as a move that can increase its southern neighbor’s capacity in the fight against terrorism.

"We are pleased that Syria has joined the International Coalition to combat Daesh [ISIL]. This creates additional opportunities for Syria to enhance its counter-terrorism capacity and improve its security environment,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters during a joint press conference with Egypt's top diplomat Badr Abdelatty in Ankara on Nov. 12.

“Türkiye will continue to support the vision of a Syria free of terrorism, secure and enjoying territorial integrity.”

The two foreign ministers exchanged a wide range of issues, including the situation in Syria and efforts to bring about a permanent peace to Gaza, as well as bilateral issues.

The talks on Syria came days after the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Syria and the United States held a special meeting in Washington on the sidelines of Syria President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s historic visit to the White House upon the invitation of President Donald Trump.

During the visit, Sharaa signed Syria’s joining an anti-ISIL coalition as the 90th member. The U.S.-led coalition was established in 2014.

“The position Syria has achieved in the regional and international arena is extremely satisfactory. Mr. Sharaa's visit to Washington constituted an important development in this regard,” Fidan stressed.

The Turkish foreign minister recalled that he participated part of the meeting between Trump and Sharaa at the White House and described all of the diplomatic engagements as very fruitful. The fact that Trump is paying special attention to the developments in Syria constitutes an important opportunity to move forward for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Syrian people, he said.

“It is of particular importance for the international community to work together to ensure the success of the new administration in Syria,” Fidan said, adding this stands as the only way for ensuring stability and peace in the country.

He emphasized the ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S. as well as other regional countries on all Syria-related issues as very important for success. One of the most important issues discussed at the White House was finding ways to reach a security agreement between Israel and Syria, the minister said.