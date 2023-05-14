Türkiye welcomes Sudan’s warring factions to agree to allow humanitarian activities

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed the “Jeddah Declaration,” which envisages meeting humanitarian needs and facilitating relief activities between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, the foreign ministry has said on May 13.

Ankara hopes that the declaration will lead to a permanent ceasefire and inclusive dialogue in Sudan, said the statement.

“It is our greatest wish that the humanitarian situation in Sudan improves and uninterrupted access of all our Sudanese brothers and sisters to their basic needs is secured,” said the ministry.

Türkiye, as always, is ready to provide all support to the efforts towards establishment of peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Sudan, it added.

On May 12 the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the “Jeddah Declaration” regarding the commitment to protect civilians in Sudan, in cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

The two signatories to the declaration - according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) - affirmed their core obligations under International Humanitarian Law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians, and the firm commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan and to preserving its unity and territorial integrity.

They clarified that adhering to the declaration will not affect any legal, security or political status of the signatory parties, nor will it be associated with engaging in any political process.

The “Jeddah Declaration” included an agreement that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirms our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose.

Both parties also affirmed their commitment to distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military targets.