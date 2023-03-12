Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Ankara welcomes Saudi Arabia and Iran for agreeing to resume bilateral diplomatic ties after officials of the two countries met in China on March 10, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

It is a “significant step” taken by Riyadh and Tehran “in conformity with the rapprochement and normalization processes that have prevailed in the Middle East for a while,” a statement from the ministry said.

Ankara congratulated Saudi Arabia and Iran for their decision and expressed the belief that “this progress in the relations of the two countries would make important contributions to the security, stability, and prosperity of our region.”

Regional powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties and reopen diplomatic missions in a surprise, Chinese-brokered announcement that could have wide-ranging implications across the Middle East.

In a trilateral statement, Shiite-majority Iran and mainly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia said they would reopen embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago.

Riyadh cut ties after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following the Saudi execution of revered Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr -- just one in a series of flashpoints between the two longstanding rivals.

Türkiye, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

    Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

    Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

  3. Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister

    Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister

  4. 36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

    36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

  5. China retains central bank chief

    China retains central bank chief
Recommended
EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties
Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament
Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM
Ankara expects generosity, flexibility from EU on quake aid

Ankara expects generosity, flexibility from EU on quake aid
WORLD Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola said on Saturday it will send a military unit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ceasefire it brokered between rebel militiamen and government troops collapsed.

ECONOMY China retains central bank chief

China retains central bank chief

China retained its central bank chief on Feb. 12 in a surprise move, as the country appointed a cabinet focused on fighting economic headwinds.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.