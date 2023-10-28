Türkiye welcomes Denmark move to ban acts against Quran

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed its support for Denmark's recent move to combat disrespect towards holy books, particularly the Quran.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the draft law presented in the Danish parliament aimed at preventing hate crimes and punishing perpetrators involved in attacks on sacred texts.

During a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, in Ankara on Oct. 27, Fidan expressed his concerns over recent incidents in Denmark where the Quran was targeted.

"We are extremely disturbed that Denmark is the scene of attacks targeting our holy book, the Quran. Disrespect for the sacred should never be considered within the scope of freedom of expression," he said.

According to Fidan, Rasmussen informed him in their private meeting before the press conference that Copenhagen worked on legislation to prevent hate crimes and punish those responsible.

The bill, recently submitted to the Danish parliament, proposes fines and imprisonment of up to two years for provocations that disrupt social peace and incite discord among people, Fidan elaborated.

In his remarks, Rasmussen emphasized the collaborative effort between Denmark and Türkiye in formulating the legislation.

The backdrop to the joint effort has been a series of incidents involving the burning of the holy Quran in front of various embassies, including those representing Muslim-majority nations, in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

These actions have led to widespread outrage and strained diplomatic relations. Denmark's charge d'affaires were also summoned to the Turkish ministry on Aug. 18 and 21 in response to these incidents.