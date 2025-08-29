Türkiye welcomes Chinese influencers to iconic destinations

ANKARA
Türkiye is stepping up efforts to attract Chinese travelers by showcasing its cultural and historical heritage to a vast digital audience.

 

The Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), in collaboration with Turkish Airlines, recently hosted a promotional program under its Far East Projects, welcoming 29 prominent Chinese digital content creators to Istanbul and Cappadocia.

 

In Istanbul, the group toured landmarks including Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet Mosque, the Basilica Cistern and Topkapı Palace, while also exploring İstiklal Avenue’s iconic sites such as St. Anthony of Padua Church, Çiçek Pasajı and Narmanlı Han.

 

They visited Galataport, enjoyed a private Bosphorus boat tour and took part in a mosaic lamp workshop. In Cappadocia, participants discovered the Kaymaklı Underground City and Göreme Open-Air Museum, joined pottery workshops, experienced horseback riding in Love Valley at sunset and watched the sunrise from a hot air balloon before enjoying a traditional breakfast.

 

The program also coincided with the Nevşehir Culture Route Festival, where the guests attended the opening of the Chinese Folk Arts Exhibition and met with China’s ambassador to Türkiye.

 

Their travel experiences were shared widely on major Chinese platforms such as Douyin, Bilibili, RED, Weibo and WeChat, with engagement data set to be reported by TGA.

 

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines announced it will increase its China flights to 31 per week as of Oct. 26, offering 10 flights to Beijing, 11 to Shanghai and 10 to Guangzhou.

