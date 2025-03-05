Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed a plan adopted by the Arab League for the reconstruction of Gaza which was almost destroyed by the Israeli attacks since October 2023.

“We welcome the adoption of a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza at the Extraordinary Arab League Summit held in Cairo,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on March 5.

“We remain committed to support initiatives aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire, commencing the reconstruction of Gaza, and ensuring that the Palestinian people can live in peace on their own land,” it said.

Arab League held an extraordinary meeting in Egypt on March 4 to discuss ways to reconstruct Gaza amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to turn the enclave into a tourist destination.

According to the plan, the reconstruction of Gaza is estimated to cost $53 billion and will take five years to complete. Reconstruction will proceed in phases, starting with clearing debris and setting up emergency housing.

The first phase, which will last two years and will cost $20 billion, includes the construction of 200,000 housing units.

The plan rejects forced displacement and affirms Gaza as an inseparable part of Palestinian land.

A technocratic administration will be formed to manage Gaza’s affairs during a six-month transition period.