Türkiye weighs ending one-week midterm breaks

ISTANBUL

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has signaled that the one-week midterm breaks, introduced nationwide in 2019 and held twice during each academic year, may be abolished as part of a wider reassessment of Türkiye’s school calendar and education policies.

Before 2019, Turkish schools followed a traditional two-semester system with no scheduled midyear breaks apart from national and religious holidays. The 2019 reform created a one-week autumn break and a one-week spring break to shorten the long summer holiday and reduce summer slide.

However, Tekin said rising complaints from parents and teachers have prompted the ministry to revisit the policy.

Speaking to journalists, Tekin said many families report that children struggle to readjust when schools reopen after the short holidays.

“Especially working parents say they face difficulties. Children often do not want to return to school after the break. Teachers also say students’ adaptation becomes harder,” he said.

The minister added that the government has been analyzing the impact of midterm breaks for two years and will continue to do so before making a final decision.

Türkiye’s regulation requires a minimum of 180 school days, though long religious holidays, national celebrations, adverse weather and emergency closures often reduce the actual number.

Internationally, school years vary widely depending on climate, culture and local education policies.

Students in the United States attend school for roughly 180 days a year, with short breaks in winter and spring and a long summer vacation from June to August. In the United Kingdom, the academic year is divided into three terms with midterm breaks built into each, typically running from early September to late July.

Japan and South Korea run approximately 210–220 instructional days annually, and students often continue studying through supplementary programs during holidays.

Beyond the discussion on midterm breaks, authorities also continue to work on the structure of compulsory education, according to Tekin.

Türkiye’s current system was introduced in 2012, extending compulsory education from eight to 12 years and dividing it into three stages: Four years of primary school, four years of middle school and four years of high school.

Public debate has recently included possible flexible formats such as two years of compulsory high school education followed by two years of optional schooling, or three compulsory years with the final year tailored for university preparation or vocational training.

The minister stressed that no decision has been taken and that any change would require extensive preparation, including revisions to vocational pathways, classroom capacity, teacher staffing and policies supporting girls’ access to education.

“The main issue here is not the duration of compulsory education but rather the age of completing compulsory education. We are certainly not saying we should reduce the information we provide or the skills we teach the children, or shorten the duration,” he said.

Tekin added that the ministry will continue consulting with stakeholders before moving forward with any reforms.