Syrian gov’t, SDF order their troops to halt deadly clashes

Syrian gov’t, SDF order their troops to halt deadly clashes

ALEPPO
Syrian gov’t, SDF order their troops to halt deadly clashes

Syria's Defense Ministry and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ordered their troops to cease fire on Dec. 22 after clashes between the two sides in the northern city of Aleppo killed at least three people.

State news agency SANA cited the Defense Ministry as saying that the Syrian army's general staff had issued "an order to stop targeting the sources of fire.”

The SDG, meanwhile, said they had "issued directives to our forces to cease responding to attacks.”

At least three people were killed in the clashes, which came ahead of a deadline for implementing a March 10 agreement to integrate the SDF, which controls vast swathes of Syria's oil-rich northeast, into the state.

The two sides had earlier traded blame over who started the clashes.

The neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh have remained under the SDF’s control, despite the disengagement agreement reached in April with Syria's authorities.

Damascus said SDF forces attacked government personnel at joint checkpoints in the two Kurdish-majority neighborhoods.

The SDF instead accused "factions affiliated with the interim government" of carrying out an attack on a checkpoint.

In October, Syria announced a comprehensive ceasefire with Kurdish forces following deadly clashes in the districts.

Under the March deal between Damascus and the SDF, the Kurds' civil and military institutions should be integrated into the central government by year end, but differences have held up the deal's implementation despite international pressure.

In Damascus, the Syrian capital, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his talks with Syrian officials focused on the integration of the SDF into the new Syrian army, as well as on Israel’s military incursions in southern Syria and the fight against the ISIL terrorist organization.n

“Syria’s stability means Türkiye’s stability. This is extremely important for us,” he said. He called on the SDF to “cease to be an obstacle to Syria achieving stability, unity and prosperity.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

    Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

  2. Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

    Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

  3. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  4. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  5. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Recommended
Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal
Greece joins Gaza ceasefire monitoring center in Israel

Greece joins Gaza ceasefire monitoring center in Israel
Cambodia asks Thailand to move border talks to Malaysia

Cambodia asks Thailand to move border talks to Malaysia
UN: Myanmar junta using brutal violence to force people to vote

UN: Myanmar junta using 'brutal violence' to force people to vote
Massive Russian strikes hit Ukraine energy sites in pre-Christmas attack

'Massive' Russian strikes hit Ukraine energy sites in pre-Christmas attack
Trump says US needs Greenland for national security

Trump says US needs Greenland 'for national security'
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿