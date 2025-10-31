Türkiye vows no compromises on defense industry

ANKARA
 Türkiye will make no compromises whatsoever with its defense industry, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Thursday.

Speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Yılmaz said Türkiye will continue to prioritize the defense industry.

Türkiye must be a deterrent force and further develop its defense industry in a world where NATO members have committed to invest 5 percent of GDP annually on core defense requirements, the European Union has announced its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, and where geopolitical risks are rising, he stressed.

He said Türkiye has always been a country that prioritizes diplomacy and peace.

"A concrete example of this is that it is a country that has prioritized diplomacy and peace on many issues, from Gaza to Karabakh, from Ukraine to Somalia and Ethiopia," he said.

"But we have also learned this: no matter how right you are, if you are not strong, you cannot live in this world relying on the mercy of others,” he added.

"We saw this in Gaza. We will be both strong and right. We must do both, and as the Republic of Türkiye, we will do so."

Touching on the inflation issue, he emphasized that September inflation exceeded expectations, creating a more cautious outlook for the year-end forecast.

He said that once they see October's inflation figures, the country will be able to make a more accurate year-end forecast, slightly below or above 30 percent .

"September was an unusual month. Therefore, I am among those who believe that things will return to normal in October," he said.

He recalled that inflation was around 65 percent in 2023 and fell to 44 percent in 2024.

"This year, our program target is to see it below 30 percent . Next year, below 20 percent , and the following year, single digits. This is our roadmap," he stressed.

