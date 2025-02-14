Türkiye-US trade, investment talks may gather pace: Özyeğin

ISTANBUL

With Donald Trump back in office now, talks that would help increase trade and investment between Türkiye and the United States are expected to gather pace, says Murat Özyeğin, head of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).

In the new period, the easing of trade barriers between the two countries will be one of the determining factors for Türkiye-U.S. trade relations, Özyeğin told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Trump administration’s approach regarding tariffs and protective measures against other countries could provide an opportunity to renegotiate existing trade mechanisms, he added.

"In this process, it may be possible for Türkiye to establish a more balanced trade relationship with the U.S. We think that our long-standing strategic partnership with the U.S. should be more strongly reflected in our commercial relations,” Özyeğin said.

The 2024 trade figures clearly highlight the critical role of the U.S. for Türkiye, he furthered, noting that the bilateral trade volume is around $40 billion.

The U.S. ranks second after Germany in Türkiye foreign trade, which shows its role as a strategic partner, Özyeğin said.

“In recent years, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries has gained more and more momentum. We foresee that Turkish firms' interest in the U.S. market will increase even further in the coming period,” he added.