Türkiye urges UN states to support Palestine's resolution in 'pursuit of justice'

Türkiye urged global support for Palestine's draft resolution that was submitted Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) demanding Israel end its presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months.

"As a co-sponsor of resolution, introduced by Palestine, and a committed advocate for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings, Türkiye regards this session as both timely and essential," said Turkish envoy to the U.N. Ahmet Yıldız during an emergency UNGA session on the legal consequences of Israel's activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

"The resolution is not merely procedural; it is emblematic of a broader movement within the international community to rectify long-standing injustices," he said about the significance of the resolution.

Noting the "historic significance" of the resolution, Yıldız said: "It not only constitutes the first resolution presented by Palestine to the General Assembly but also symbolizes a pivotal step in the Palestinian people's pursuit of justice."

He said the draft resolution aligns with the ICJ’s findings and the U.N. Charter, urging member states to act in accordance with those principles.

Yıldız pointed to three key aspects of the draft resolution — reinforcing U.N. Charter principles, signaling intolerance for international law violations and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The envoy criticized the lack of action on previous U.N. resolutions, and said: “Türkiye has been an active participant in the ICJ process, contributing both written and oral submissions to the advisory opinion."

He pledged Türkiye's continued efforts "to ensure an immediate and lasting cease-fire, as well as unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and work towards the recognition of the State of Palestine and a viable two-state solution."

Yıldız also encouraged the international community to "demonstrate that it is prepared to enforce the standards it has set, and that justice, even when delayed, will ultimately prevail."

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
