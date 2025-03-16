Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Saturday urged the PKK terrorist organization and all its branches operating in different regions to disband and “unconditionally surrender their weapons.”

"The PKK terrorist organization and all its branches operating under different names and in different regions, regardless of their location, should immediately make the decision to disband and surrender their weapons unconditionally and without delay," Güler said, addressing a ceremony on the occasion of March 18 Canakkale Victory.

"Any statement or action to the contrary has no meaning and will not have any,” he added.

Pointing out that Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts have always been at the top of the country's agenda for many years, Güler stated that as in the past, the Turkish Armed Forces have fought with “great determination against any threat to the country's unity and integrity, and have successfully carried out the tasks entrusted to it.”

"It is noteworthy, although late, that the terrorist organization, which has admitted that it is the longest and most extensive insurgency and violence movement in the history of the Republic, has come to understand that terrorism cannot lead to anything, that it has run its course, and that it has no choice but to disband,” he added.

"In this context, issues not mentioned in the text, such as a ceasefire, should not be brought up. Such a thing is absolutely out of the question,” he further said.

Ankara’s ultimate goal is to end terrorism, completely eliminate terrorist organizations, and eradicate any threats to the country, he said, adding: “There will be no tolerance for the sabotage, abuse, or prolongation of the process, and a cautious and rational approach will be adopted."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.