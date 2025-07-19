Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

ANKARA
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye emphasized the need Saturday to end the fighting in Syria and restore stability across the region, according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, underlined that Türkiye will not allow terror organizations to exploit the situation in southern Syria under any circumstances.

The top diplomats discussed the situation in southern Syria, and Fidan emphasized the importance of implementing the mutual understanding reached by the parties involved.

Fidan also warned that Israel’s continued interventions on Syrian territory are exacerbating the crisis, and said any attack targeting Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty undermines regional peace efforts.

He affirmed Türkiye’s support for the constructive role the U.S. is playing in Syria, and expressed Ankara’s willingness to work with Washington and international actors to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Fidan stressed that the opportunity to shape Syria’s future must not be missed.

They also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and ceasefire negotiations.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's demand for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and the need to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

​​​​​​​Fighting is still ongoing in the western and northern parts of Suwayda Governorate between Bedouin tribal forces and local armed Druze groups.

The fighting began Sunday as limited skirmishes between both sides, prompting Syrian regime forces to intervene. Dozens of soldiers were killed in retaliatory attacks by armed Druze factions.

After the escalation between regime forces and Druze groups, a ceasefire was brokered but quickly collapsed.

Israel, under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, intensified its attacks across Syria, launching airstrikes on four provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
