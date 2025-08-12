Türkiye unveils Turkish language program for young foreign students

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Education Ministry has rolled out a comprehensive Turkish language program aimed at helping thousands of foreign students in the country learn the language effectively.

The program aims to help young learners, many of whom come from countries affected by conflict such as Syria, Russia and Ukraine, to acquire Turkish language skills effectively, support their social integration and enhance their overall educational experience.

It emphasizes a communicative approach to language teaching, providing guidance for primary, middle and high school students at levels ranging from beginner (pre-A1) to intermediate (B1).

It also addresses the specific language learning needs of children aged 7 to 15.

More than just a language course, the initiative fosters a holistic educational approach that supports cognitive, social, emotional, physical and ethical development.

It also encourages students from diverse cultural backgrounds to connect through a common language, facilitating their active participation in Türkiye’s social life.