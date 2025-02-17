Türkiye unveils plan to launch new satellite

Türkiye unveils plan to launch new satellite

ANKARA
Türkiye unveils plan to launch new satellite

Türkiye has begun preparations for a new domestically produced satellite to replace Türksat 3A, which has reached the end of its theoretical lifespan in space, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

"Investments in space technologies are critical steps in shaping our country's future position. Türksat 3A has reached the end of its theoretical lifespan, but it can still be used for a few more years. However, we are already preparing its replacement,” Uraloğlu explained, providing insights into the country’s sole communications satellite operator Türksat’s ongoing satellite projects.

He underlined that authorities seek to produce an entirely domestic satellite with more advanced capabilities.

Uraloğlu further elaborated on Türksat’s rapid advancements in this direction, noting that since 2021, Türkiye has launched three new communications satellites – only a handful of countries worldwide are capable of launching three satellites in such a short period, according to the minister.

Uraloğlu also highlighted Türkiye’s journey in space, which began with Türksat 1A and continues with the country's first domestically produced communications satellite, Türksat 6A. Currently, six Türksat satellites — 3A (currently the country’s oldest satellite in space), 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B and 6A — are actively operating in space, in addition to the locally produced Göktürk observation satellite, Uraloğlu recalled.

He further emphasized the importance of Türksat 6A, calling it a significant development for Türkiye’s space industry.

"It is our first fully domestically designed and manufactured communications satellite, created entirely by Turkish engineers and companies. We are in the final stages of testing, and very soon, it will begin providing services," he explained.

With Türksat 6A entering operation, Türksat will, for the first time, manage six satellites simultaneously, including four positioned in the same orbital slot. Uraloğlu noted that with its expanding capacity, Türksat is set to offer a variety of satellite communications products and services on a global scale.

The minister noted that significant efforts have actually been made over the past 30 to 40 years in the field, with accelerated developments in the last two decades.

He emphasized Türkiye’s strong potential in space-related projects, with increasing private sector interest.

"We continue to enhance our power and capacity. Today, not only Türksat but also many private companies are working in the space sector. New low-earth orbit satellites are being launched, with innovative projects being developed,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s potential to hold a significantly stronger position in space in the near future.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat
First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye
Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts

President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts
Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara

Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara
Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’

Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’
Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras

Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿