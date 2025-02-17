Türkiye unveils plan to launch new satellite

ANKARA

Türkiye has begun preparations for a new domestically produced satellite to replace Türksat 3A, which has reached the end of its theoretical lifespan in space, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

"Investments in space technologies are critical steps in shaping our country's future position. Türksat 3A has reached the end of its theoretical lifespan, but it can still be used for a few more years. However, we are already preparing its replacement,” Uraloğlu explained, providing insights into the country’s sole communications satellite operator Türksat’s ongoing satellite projects.

He underlined that authorities seek to produce an entirely domestic satellite with more advanced capabilities.

Uraloğlu further elaborated on Türksat’s rapid advancements in this direction, noting that since 2021, Türkiye has launched three new communications satellites – only a handful of countries worldwide are capable of launching three satellites in such a short period, according to the minister.

Uraloğlu also highlighted Türkiye’s journey in space, which began with Türksat 1A and continues with the country's first domestically produced communications satellite, Türksat 6A. Currently, six Türksat satellites — 3A (currently the country’s oldest satellite in space), 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B and 6A — are actively operating in space, in addition to the locally produced Göktürk observation satellite, Uraloğlu recalled.

He further emphasized the importance of Türksat 6A, calling it a significant development for Türkiye’s space industry.

"It is our first fully domestically designed and manufactured communications satellite, created entirely by Turkish engineers and companies. We are in the final stages of testing, and very soon, it will begin providing services," he explained.

With Türksat 6A entering operation, Türksat will, for the first time, manage six satellites simultaneously, including four positioned in the same orbital slot. Uraloğlu noted that with its expanding capacity, Türksat is set to offer a variety of satellite communications products and services on a global scale.

The minister noted that significant efforts have actually been made over the past 30 to 40 years in the field, with accelerated developments in the last two decades.

He emphasized Türkiye’s strong potential in space-related projects, with increasing private sector interest.

"We continue to enhance our power and capacity. Today, not only Türksat but also many private companies are working in the space sector. New low-earth orbit satellites are being launched, with innovative projects being developed,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s potential to hold a significantly stronger position in space in the near future.