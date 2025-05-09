Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

The Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry and the U.N.’s children agency on May 9 initiated a two-day conference to address the rising issue of peer bullying in the country.

Peer bullying continues to be a pervasive problem in schools across Türkiye, exemplified by the recent incident in the central province of Sivas, where a 15-year-old high school student was physically assaulted by her peers, resulting in the arrest of seven students.

According to a 2024 study conducted by Ege University, the incidence of children subjected to peer bullying in Turkish schools has reached a staggering 70 percent, with cyberbullying affecting nearly half of 20 million students.

In response to this, the ministry and UNICEF convened a meeting in the capital Ankara on May 9-10, where children from varying age groups — ranging from 7 to 18 years — had the opportunity to voice their experiences.

During the event, children shared insights into the bullying they encounter both physically and digitally, offering their suggestions for potential solutions.

The purpose of the gathering was to strengthen inter-institutional coordination regarding the risks children face, assess the effectiveness of current policies and explore more participatory models that integrate children's perspectives, needs and experiences into the decision-making process.

The event was attended by representatives from public institutions, civil society organizations, scholars and professionals specializing in peer bullying and digital security.

The outcomes of this conference will contribute to the ministry’s future policies, strategies and interventions aimed at combating peer bullying and safeguarding children’s well-being.

