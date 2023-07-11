Sweden to actively support Türkiye’s EU bid

VILNIUS

A joint statement issued by Türkiye, Sweden and NATO stipulates the Nordic state’s active support towards reviving the former’s stalled accession process into the European Union in return for getting the green light to join the security alliance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were hosted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius, where they were gathered to attend the NATO leaders’ summit that is taking place on July 11 and 12.

The two-hour-long meeting resulted in a joint statement that underlined Türkiye’s greenlight to Sweden’s joining NATO as the 32nd ally. The former has long been asking the Nordic state to take tangible measures against the terror organizations, namely the PKK and FETÖ, operating on its soil.

According to the joint statement, along with counterterrorism measures, Sweden will also support Türkiye’s bid to join the European Union and deepen ties through the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization.

“Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Türkiye’s EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union and visa liberalization,” the statement read. “Sweden and Türkiye have also agreed to step up economic cooperation, through the Türkiye-Sweden Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). Both Türkiye and Sweden will look to maximize opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investments,” it added.

Türkiye’s accession process to the EU has long been stalled due to the democratic backsliding and the Cyprus problem. However, the EU wants to start a new chapter in ties with Türkiye as it instructed EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell to submit a report on the future of Ankara-Brussels ties with a view to proceed in a strategic and forward-looking manner.

In line with all these, Erdoğan also met Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, late on July 11. “Good meeting with President Erdoğan at NATO Summit. Explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Türkiye cooperation back to the forefront and re-energize our relations,” Michel stated.

NATO appoints special anti-terror coordinator

The statement outlines that Sweden and Türkiye have worked closely together to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns since the last NATO Summit in Madrid in 2022 and agreed to continue their anti-terror cooperation through a new bilateral mechanism under the Security Compact.

“At the first meeting of this Security Compact, Sweden will present a roadmap as the basis of its continued fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations towards the full implementation of all elements of the Trilateral Memorandum, including Article 4. Sweden reiterates that it will not provide support to YPG/PYD, and the organization described as FETÖ in Türkiye,” it read.

The statement does also inform that the NATO secretary-general will create a new body for counterterrorism coordination. “Secretary General Stoltenberg also reconfirmed that NATO categorically condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. NATO will be significantly stepping up its work in this area, including by the secretary-general establishing, for the first time at NATO, the post of Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism,” it stressed.

Türkiye to ratify Sweden’s bid

After securing necessary pledges in the fight against terror and its bid to join the EU, Türkiye greenlighted Sweden’s accession to NATO.

“On this basis, and given the imperatives of the deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic area, Türkiye will transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification,” the statement read.

Although the joint statement does not detail when the process will be completed, Stoltenberg stressed that Erdoğan promised to transmit the protocol to the Turkish parliament as soon as possible.

The parliament is still working but it is not yet sure when the government will submit the motion to the parliament.