ISTANBUL
Türkiye tops Europe in mobile phone usage with 493 minutes per month

Türkiye has become the leading country in Europe in terms of mobile phone usage, with an average of 493 minutes of monthly mobile calls per user, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Commenting on the second quarter 2025 data of the electronic communications sector prepared by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Uraloğlu underlined that a total of 81.8 billion minutes of calls were made from mobile and fixed lines during this period. He noted that this corresponds to 155,000 years of uninterrupted conversation.

Compared to the previous quarter, mobile traffic grew by 8.8 percent and fixed traffic by 5.8 percent. Mobile-to-mobile calls accounted for 95.8 percent of the total traffic.

Uraloğlu stated that as of the second quarter of 2025, the number of fixed telephone subscribers was 8.8 million, while the number of mobile subscribers reached approximately 96.5 million. Of these mobile subscribers, about 81.4 percent were individual users and 18.6 percent were corporate customers.

Turning to internet usage, the minister emphasized that the total number of broadband internet subscribers reached 97.4 million, of which 20.7 million were fixed and 76.6 million were mobile. Compared to the same period last year, the total number of internet subscribers increased by 1.9 percent. The highest growth was recorded in fixed wireless internet subscriptions with a 36.6 percent rise, followed by fiber-to-the-home subscriptions with a 24 percent increase.

In terms of infrastructure, fiber length, which was approximately 577,000 kilometers in the same period last year, reached around 637,000 kilometers in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 10.6 percent growth.

Uraloğlu also reported that by the end of June 2025, 405 operators were active in the electronic communications sector. These operators held a total of 751 authorizations, primarily in internet service provision, infrastructure operation and fixed telephone services.

Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US
