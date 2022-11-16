Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

ISTANBUL

Heavy rains and floods are expected in the western parts of the country, while Eastern Anatolia Region will witness snowfall this week, a prominent meteorologist has warned.

The provinces in the Marmara Region, especially in Istanbul, where the precipitation has not been observed for 20 days, will experience heavy precipitation after midnight on Thursday, Orhan Şen stated.

Rain will descend to the western province on Friday, while it will also occur on the coastal sides of the southwestern province of Muğla, Şen added.

Underlining that heavy rains may cause flooding, Şen warned people residing in the Marmara region should be cautious against possible disasters caused by precipitation.

Rains will also arrive in the Black Sea, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions a few days after occurring in the Marmara Region, Şen predicted.

At the weekend, snowfall will be observed in the Eastern Anatolia region and the high-altitude regions of Central Anatolia, Şen pointed out, adding that residents of the Eastern Anatolia Region may experience disruptions in the transportation service.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has also stated that the northern part of the country will be partly cloudy this week.

The eastern provinces of the Mediterranean, the southeastern provinces of Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kilis and Şanlıurfa, as well as the Black Sea province of Rize and Artvin, will experience torrential and thundery downpours.

The eastern parts of the Black Sea region and the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Kastamonu will experience less cloudy and clear weather compared to other parts of the country, the bureau said, adding that there may be fog and haze in the mornings and at nights in these regions.

It is estimated that there will be no significant changes in the temperature, which will mostly hover around the seasonal norms.

According to the bureau, winds will occasionally blow at a medium speed from the north and northeast.