Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

Heavy rains and floods are expected in the western parts of the country, while Eastern Anatolia Region will witness snowfall this week, a prominent meteorologist has warned.

The provinces in the Marmara Region, especially in Istanbul, where the precipitation has not been observed for 20 days, will experience heavy precipitation after midnight on Thursday, Orhan Şen stated.

Rain will descend to the western province on Friday, while it will also occur on the coastal sides of the southwestern province of Muğla, Şen added.

Underlining that heavy rains may cause flooding, Şen warned people residing in the Marmara region should be cautious against possible disasters caused by precipitation.

Rains will also arrive in the Black Sea, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions a few days after occurring in the Marmara Region, Şen predicted.

At the weekend, snowfall will be observed in the Eastern Anatolia region and the high-altitude regions of Central Anatolia, Şen pointed out, adding that residents of the Eastern Anatolia Region may experience disruptions in the transportation service.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has also stated that the northern part of the country will be partly cloudy this week.

The eastern provinces of the Mediterranean, the southeastern provinces of Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kilis and Şanlıurfa, as well as the Black Sea province of Rize and Artvin, will experience torrential and thundery downpours.

The eastern parts of the Black Sea region and the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Kastamonu will experience less cloudy and clear weather compared to other parts of the country, the bureau said, adding that there may be fog and haze in the mornings and at nights in these regions.

It is estimated that there will be no significant changes in the temperature, which will mostly hover around the seasonal norms.

According to the bureau, winds will occasionally blow at a medium speed from the north and northeast.

Turkey, Türkiye, Snow,

WORLD NASAs mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

    Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

  2. Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

    Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

  3. Central budget posts deficit of 83 billion Turkish Liras

    Central budget posts deficit of 83 billion Turkish Liras

  4. Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

    Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

  5. Biden, allies hold 'emergency' talks after missile strikes Poland: White House

    Biden, allies hold 'emergency' talks after missile strikes Poland: White House
Recommended
Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue
$10 bln a year for Türkiye to achieve net zero by 2050: Report

$10 bln a year for Türkiye to achieve net zero by 2050: Report
Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites

Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites
Aggravated life imprisonment demanded for suspects of Onur Şener’s murder

Aggravated life imprisonment demanded for suspects of Onur Şener’s murder
Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol
CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
WORLD NASAs mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

The agriculture producer price index (PPI) advanced 4.59 percent in October from the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.