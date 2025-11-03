Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says

ANKARA

Türkiye will "swiftly" advance its national defense projects, and strengthen "win-win" defense cooperation with its European allies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a news briefing on Nov. 3 after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

"While we swiftly put our domestic and national defense projects into operation, we will strengthen our defense cooperation with our European allies on a win-win basis," Erdoğan said.

Mentioning the country's defense projects, such as homegrown fighter jet KAAN, Erdoğan said the jets will be included to the inventory of Turkish Air Force "on the timetable we have set."

"Just as HÜRJET is aiming for leadership in its field, once all processes are complete, KAAN will likewise strive for the top in its category," the president added.

Touching on efforts to create a terror-free country, Erdoğan said Türkiye does not want any form of terrorism either in the country, or on its neighbors’ lands, stressing the state's longtime fight against terror.