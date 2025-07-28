Türkiye to remain under grip of ‘tropical nights’ as heat wave intensifies

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to experience “tropical nights” throughout the week due to a persistent heat wave and potentially break another national heat record as high temperatures continue to dominate the nation, according to the country’s meteorological authority.

Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert at the Turkish State Meteorological Service, said current temperatures cause unusually hot nights, particularly across the country’s interior, southern and western region.

“In many areas, overnight temperatures are hovering above 20 degrees Celsius, and in some locations they are nearing 30 degrees. Most of the country is experiencing tropical nights,” he noted.

On July 25, Türkiye saw its highest-ever recorded temperature, 50.5 degrees, in the southeastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district.

Tekin warned that extreme daytime heat could push the country toward a new temperature record.

Recent assessments indicate that the temperatures will remain well above seasonal norms, varying between 3 and up to 12 degrees.

Precipitation will be limited across most of the country.