Türkiye to remain under grip of ‘tropical nights’ as heat wave intensifies

Türkiye to remain under grip of ‘tropical nights’ as heat wave intensifies

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to remain under grip of ‘tropical nights’ as heat wave intensifies

Türkiye is set to experience “tropical nights” throughout the week due to a persistent heat wave and potentially break another national heat record as high temperatures continue to dominate the nation, according to the country’s meteorological authority.

Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert at the Turkish State Meteorological Service, said current temperatures cause unusually hot nights, particularly across the country’s interior, southern and western region.

“In many areas, overnight temperatures are hovering above 20 degrees Celsius, and in some locations they are nearing 30 degrees. Most of the country is experiencing tropical nights,” he noted.

On July 25, Türkiye saw its highest-ever recorded temperature, 50.5 degrees, in the southeastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district.

Tekin warned that extreme daytime heat could push the country toward a new temperature record.

Recent assessments indicate that the temperatures will remain well above seasonal norms, varying between 3 and up to 12 degrees.

Precipitation will be limited across most of the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority
LATEST NEWS

  1. Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

    Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

  2. Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

    Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

  3. ‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

    ‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

  4. New Türkiye-US LNG agreement possible: Minister

    New Türkiye-US LNG agreement possible: Minister

  5. CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

    CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority
Recommended
CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority
Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on
Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery

Salda Lake hosts its first-ever triathlon amid stunning scenery
Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU
Bursa wildfire suspect confesses to arson as firefighting efforts continue

Bursa wildfire suspect confesses to arson as firefighting efforts continue
Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Istanbul University revokes İmamoğlu’s master’s degree

Istanbul University revokes İmamoğlu’s master’s degree
WORLD ‘No alternative to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

There is no alternative to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a U.N. conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on July 28 that was boycotted by Israel and branded a stunt by Washington.  
ECONOMY Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

As temperatures soar above seasonal norms, demand for air conditioners has surged across Türkiye, leaving last-minute buyers struggling to secure installation services.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿