Türkiye to receive 1.3 bcm of Turkmen gas in 2025: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Turkmenistan via a swap agreement with Iran from March until the end of the year, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

Natural gas from Turkmenistan will be sent to Iran and then transported to Türkiye's Gurbulak entry point through the Iran-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline, Bayraktar told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Bayraktar's remarks followed his announcement on Feb. 11 regarding the Türkiye-Turkmenistan agreement to start the Turkmen gas supply on March 1.

“Turkmenistan is a significant gas supplier and producer. Bringing its resources to Türkiye and, more importantly, transporting them to Europe, where demand is rising, is of strategic importance,” the minister said.

“Our infrastructure is ready, but a key challenge remains the legal status and transit of the Caspian Sea,” he explained.

Asked about potential new deals with other countries, Bayraktar said that Türkiye is currently working on various projects regarding both import and export.

“Europe, in particular, has significant expectations regarding gas supply,” he explained.

Bayraktar underlined continued efforts to expand the country's gas exports and diversify its energy sources.

'If we establish a pipeline crossing the Caspian Sea, we will have the opportunity to supply significantly larger volumes of gas, both for Türkiye and Europe. Ultimately, this is the key objective we are aiming to achieve,' Bayraktar added.

Noting that the deal is part of Türkiye's strategy to diversify its gas supply by sourcing from different countries, Bayraktar said: "After more than 20 years, Türkiye will, for the first time, import pipeline gas from a country beyond its borders. This is a significant milestone for us."

