Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to deliver an oral presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today, addressing concerns over Israel's practices in Palestine, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli.

In a statement posted on social media, Keçeli underscored the United Nations' request for the ICJ to provide an "advisory opinion" on the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem."

The spokesperson said this process would lead to "legal determinations regarding the persecution of Palestinians."

Ahmet Yıldız, the deputy minister, will deliver Ankara's oral presentation on Feb. 26, Keçeli confirmed.

The ICJ is currently conducting a week of hearings, with an unprecedented 52 countries offering their perspectives on Israel's occupation. The top U.N. court is expected to issue its opinion before the year's end, although it is non-binding.

The majority of speakers have called for an end to Israel's occupation, which originated following a six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967. However, the United States has stood by its ally, arguing against immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territory.

"Any movement towards Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel's very real security needs," said Richard Visek, legal advisor at the U.S. State Department.

Israel is not taking part in the oral hearings, but submitted a written contribution in which it described the questions the court had been asked as "prejudicial" and "tendentious."

This case stands distinct from another high-profile case initiated by South Africa against Israel for alleged genocide during its current offensive in Gaza.

In that case, the court ruled in favor of measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.