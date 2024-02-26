Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions

Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions

ANKARA
Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israels actions

Türkiye is set to deliver an oral presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today, addressing concerns over Israel's practices in Palestine, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli.

In a statement posted on social media, Keçeli underscored the United Nations' request for the ICJ to provide an "advisory opinion" on the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem."

The spokesperson said this process would lead to "legal determinations regarding the persecution of Palestinians."

Ahmet Yıldız, the deputy minister, will deliver Ankara's oral presentation on Feb. 26, Keçeli confirmed.

The ICJ is currently conducting a week of hearings, with an unprecedented 52 countries offering their perspectives on Israel's occupation. The top U.N. court is expected to issue its opinion before the year's end, although it is non-binding.

The majority of speakers have called for an end to Israel's occupation, which originated following a six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967. However, the United States has stood by its ally, arguing against immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territory.

"Any movement towards Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel's very real security needs," said Richard Visek, legal advisor at the U.S. State Department.

Israel is not taking part in the oral hearings, but submitted a written contribution in which it described the questions the court had been asked as "prejudicial" and "tendentious."

This case stands distinct from another high-profile case initiated by South Africa against Israel for alleged genocide during its current offensive in Gaza.

In that case, the court ruled in favor of measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

Gaza violence, Hamas, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

    Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

  2. Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

    Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

  3. Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

    Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

  4. Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

    Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

  5. Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary

    Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary
Recommended
Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary

Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary
Fidan travels to Venezuela, Mexico after G20 in Brazil

Fidan travels to Venezuela, Mexico after G20 in Brazil
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
Sedat Önal named Türkiyes ambassador to Washington

Sedat Önal named Türkiye's ambassador to Washington
Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza

Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza
CHP leader to visit Ramallah in April

CHP leader to visit Ramallah in April
WORLD Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

The U.N. rights chief decried on Monday disinformation and other attacks that aim to "undermine the legitimacy" and work of the United Nations and other institutions, describing them as "profoundly destructive".
ECONOMY Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

More than 120 WTO member states have finalised an agreement that aims to facilitate investment in developing countries by improving transparency and clearing bureaucratic hurdles, the global trade body said Sunday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿