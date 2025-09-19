Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is developing its own navigation application, which is expected to be completed next year, the country’s industry minister has announced, underlining the country’s broader push for technological independence and innovation.

"We have prioritized domestic chip designs. Currently, most of us use international map applications, but I hope that in the near future we will navigate using our own homegrown map app,” Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır told private broadcaster CNN Türk.

According to Kacır, the new domestic app will use public data, including traffic, road, accident and risk information, made available to local tech companies in collaboration with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Kacır emphasized the nation’s progress in multiple sectors, including defense, energy, agriculture, transportation and health care.

The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s flagship aviation, space and technology festival, Teknofest, as a platform showcasing the country’s growing technological capabilities.