Türkiye to install 1 GW wind energy capacity in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's wind energy installation is forecast to increase by 1 gigawatt (GW) in 2025 to reach 14 GW.

The country currently has 13 GW of installed capacity with plans to raise its solar and wind energy installed capacity to 120 GW by 2035.

In February, Türkiye finalized five tenders for the allocation of 1.2 GW in wind energy projects, projected to attract $1.2 billion in investments, underscoring its growing commitment to expanding renewable energy.

İbrahim Erden, president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), told Anadolu Agency that wind energy capacity additions are expected to reach 1 GW this year.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to assess its wind energy potential both domestically and internationally, Erden said.

After 2026, energy storage systems are expected to make their debut in the wind energy sector, he noted.

These systems will help store excess energy generated during peak production times, which will play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability and optimizing the use of wind energy.

Erden further noted that TWEA's corporate membership has grown significantly, from 110 members three years ago to 220 today.

Individual membership has also doubled during the same period, reaching nearly 600 members.

“This growth reflects both the expansion of the wind sector and the strengthening of our association,” he said.

Looking ahead, Erden revealed that TWEA intends to focus more on services, contracting and consulting areas within the wind energy sector, as well as on offshore wind energy development and industrial growth.

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
﻿