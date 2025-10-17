Türkiye to host global defense, aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul

Türkiye will host the next edition of its flagship defense and aerospace exhibition, SAHA Expo 2026, in Istanbul next May, as the country’s defense sector seeks to strengthen its global footprint and promote collaboration between Turkish and international firms, while providing a global platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Organized by SAHA Istanbul, the country’s and Europe’s largest industrial cluster, the biennial event has become a major platform for defense, aviation, and space industries since 2018.

SAHA Expo has evolved from a showcase of Türkiye’s national defense production into a global meeting point for cooperation across defense, aviation, maritime, space, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Expanding scale and global reach

The first expo in 2018 hosted 183 companies from 12 countries and held around 600 business-to-business (B2B) meetings with 13,000 visitors.

By 2021, participation rose to over 600 firms from 30 countries, drawing some 25,000 visitors.

In 2022, the event welcomed 957 companies from 109 countries and 80,000 visitors, with 114 agreements signed worth more than $1 billion.

Last year’s SAHA 2024 reached new records, bringing together 1,478 companies from 121 countries in a 90,000-square-meter venue, attracting 101,337 visitors. A total of 208 products were launched and 133 agreements were signed, valued at $6.2 billion.

Showcasing next-generation systems

The exhibition highlights Türkiye’s growing defense ecosystem by featuring digitalization products, AI-powered systems, unmanned land, air, and naval vehicles, autonomous technologies, electronic warfare solutions, and advanced ammunition designs.

SAHA Expo has played a vital role in integrating Turkish defense manufacturers into the global supply chain. It provides a venue for international defense leaders to engage with Turkish firms and explore joint opportunities, boosting Türkiye’s visibility in global markets.

Record expectations for 2026

SAHA 2026 aims to host 1,500 companies from more than 120 countries in a 100,000-square-meter space. Organizers expect more than 25,000 B2B meetings and an attendance exceeding 200,000 visitors.

The event will feature international panels, expert analyses, and technology showcases, allowing participants to experience the latest developments in unmanned systems, space technologies, and AI-powered platforms through hands-on and interactive activities.