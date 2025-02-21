Türkiye to form 1st national savate team

Türkiye to form 1st national savate team

ÇANKIRI
Türkiye to form 1st national savate team

Türkiye is gearing up to shine on the European and world stages with a team of an emerging sport, savate, also known as French kickboxing, for the first time in its history.

Satılmış Kibaroğlu, the general coordinator of the Developing Sports Branches Federation’s savate division, expressed confidence that after forming the national team, they will successfully represent Türkiye in upcoming competitions.

Savate, a sport combining elements of kickboxing and boxing with a focus on footwork, gained official recognition in June last year when it was incorporated into the federation, with the first official Turkish championship being held in Çankırı from Feb. 5-9 this year.

According to Kibaroğlu, savate has been practiced in the country since 1999, however, it achieved a formal status after a long process of establishment.

He emphasized the importance of this milestone, saying, “Achieving official recognition means having the rights of a national federation, representing our country under the supervision of the state and guiding our youth from the streets into sports halls."

Following this development, they will form the national team with the athletes who excelled in the field. These athletes will participate in training camps before heading to global tournaments.

With around 1,000 athletes currently involved, they plan to expand this number to 8,000-10,000 within the next two months, Kibaroğlu pointed out.

After the national team's formation, development seminars, as well as coaching and referee courses, will follow suit, he added.

Noting that they currently work meticulously for all these objectives, Kibaroğlu underlined that savate is a sport for everyone — from young children to elderly people, as well as for those with disabilities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050
Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients

Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients
Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match

Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match
Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report

Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report
Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma

Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma
Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan

Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan
Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark new era

Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark 'new era'
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿