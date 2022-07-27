Türkiye to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: Ministry

  • July 27 2022 09:04:00

Türkiye to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: Ministry

ANKARA
Türkiye to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: Ministry

Türkiye’s new drillship, Abdülhamit Han, will start its mission in the Mediterranean Sea in early August, Energy Minister Fatih Sönmez has said.

The ship will leave from the Taşucu Port in the southern province of Mersin for its mission on Aug. 9, the minister said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend a ceremony marking the event.

Erdoğan will announce where exactly the ship will conduct its activities, Sönmez said in an interview with private broadcaster Haber Global, noting that it will operate within Türkiye’s maritime zone.

This is a seventh-generation ship, and foreign experts are providing support, according to the minister.

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, which was originally named Cobalt Explorer, departed from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7 and arrived at the Taşucu Port on May 19. Its name was later changed to Abdülhamid Han.

The seventh-generation ship has a tower height of 104 meters and is 238 meters long and 42 meters wide, with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters. It can accommodate up to 200 crew.

Türkiye is using drillships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Sönmez noted that the natural gas found in the Black Sea is more economical than the gas the country imports.

The gas from the Black Seal will start to be pumped into the national network in the first half of next year, the minister reiterated. “We prioritize the work for the gas found in the Black Sea.”

Natural gas supply security

All measures are being taken to ensure the security of natural gas supplies, Sönmez also said, noting that the Lake Tuz storage facility is completely full, while the Silivri facility is 82 percent full and that this site will become 100 percent full by the end of the year.

“We have 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas. As long as suppliers honor the delivery program, we should not have any problems.”

The minister noted that Türkiye is focusing on local, renewable energy resources. In geothermal energy, Türkey is ranked fourth in the world, and the country has a huge potential for solar energy, Sönmez said.

“But there are some downsides to the renewables as all depends on climate and weather. Last year, we faced drought and paid a heavy price. We needed to resort to foreign supplies and consume more natural gas.”

Sönmez also recalled recently a site in the province of Eskişehir where 694 million tons of rare earth element reserves were discovered. “This reserve is only second to China. It is a significant find,” the minister said.

A pilot facility for the rare earth elements will be launched later this year and a larger facility will be established later, he added.

 

Turkey, Drill,

WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

    Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

  2. CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

    CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

  3. ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

    ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

  4. Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

    Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

  5. Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

    Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
Recommended
Erdoğan to meet Putin in Sochi on August 5

Erdoğan to meet Putin in Sochi on August 5
Türkiye to launch joint center for grain corridor

Türkiye to launch joint center for grain corridor 
Turkish, American defense ministers discuss F-16 sale, Ukraine war

Turkish, American defense ministers discuss F-16 sale, Ukraine war
Türkiye playing key role in Ukraine war: Erdoğan

Türkiye playing key role in Ukraine war: Erdoğan
Türkiye summons Swedish diplomat over PKK rally in Goteborg

Türkiye summons Swedish diplomat over PKK rally in Goteborg
Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel

Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel
WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

In dueling speeches not far from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump repeated the false election claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection while his former vice president, Mike Pence, implored the Republican Party to stop looking backward.

ECONOMY Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Türkiye’s textile industry aims to increase its export to the U.S. to at least $1 billion, the head of a trade group has said.
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.