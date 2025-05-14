Türkiye to deploy FSRU abroad for 1st time under deal with Egypt

ISTANBUL
A Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) owned by Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) will operate overseas for the first time under an agreement with Egypt's state energy firm EGAS, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar met with Egypt's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi and his delegation in Ankara.

Marking the centenary of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Egypt, Bayraktar said the two sides had signed two key agreements to boost energy cooperation.

The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding that "institutionalizes our collaboration in hydrocarbons and mining," he said.

“This includes plans to carry out joint efforts and enhance technical knowledge-sharing in strategic areas such as oil, natural gas, geothermal energy, hydrogen and critical minerals,” he added.

He described the move as a flexible and efficient model that would support natural gas supply security for both countries.

"With the agreement signed between our national energy company BOTAŞ and Egypt's public energy company EGAS, an FSRU from BOTAŞ's fleet will be deployed abroad on a temporary basis for the first time," Bayraktar said.

“I sincerely believe these steps will open a new chapter in Türkiye–Egypt energy relations and wish the best for both nations,” he added.

