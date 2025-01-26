Türkiye to continue supporting Palestinians ahead of holy month of Ramadan: Erdoğan

ESKİŞEHİR
Türkiye will maintain its support for Palestinians ahead of the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, continuing efforts sustained over the past 15 months, said the president on Saturday, speaking amid a ceasefire between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

“Just as we stood by our Palestinian brothers for 15 months (of Israel's genocidal war), we will once again mobilize all our resources ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Eskisehir, northwestern Türkiye. Ramadan this year is due to fall around the month of March.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier Saturday handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

'Those responsible for ski resort fire will be held accountable'

 

On the ski resort fire earlier this week in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, Erdoğan said the courts will hold those responsible accountable for the tragic loss of life.

"All steps are being taken without compromise to ensure those who inflicted great pain on our nation are held accountable in a court of law," the president said.

The fire killed at least 78 people, the country’s Justice Ministry said Thursday, with the identification of all bodies completed.

The pre-dawn blaze erupted Tuesday in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel and quickly spread throughout the building, according to city's governor.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç previously said a comprehensive investigation is being done, with a team of six prosecutors, along with a five-member expert committee.

Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky
